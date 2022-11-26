APSCHE announces winners of Excellence Awards instituted first time for students in Andhra Pradesh

November 26, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday announced the list of final winners of the “Excellence Awards” it instituted for the first time to encourage students to take up service to the society.

In a statement, the Council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said four cash prizes would be given in each of the three categories of Influential Student Award, Community Service and Best Student of the Year Award. The first prize winners will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, the second prize ₹60,000, the third prize ₹30,000 and for the fourth prize ₹10,000.

Medisetty Sai Kiran of Andhra Loyola College bagged first prize under Influential Student Award, Annapureddy Harshitha of Lakireddy Balireddy College of Engineering secured the second place, Potnuru Deepika from GMR Institute of Technology, Vizianagaram came third and Pratha V.N. Mani Teja of Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology secured the fourth place.

Kosana Vishalteja of NIT, Tadepalligudem, bagged the first place in Community Service Award, Meghana Katta from Andhra Loyola College came second, V. Sri Harsha from Raghu Institute of Technology, Visakhapatnam secured the third prize and K. Lakshmi Deepika Reddy from Aditya Engineering College came fourth..

Gudisa Prauna from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)- IIIT RK Valley emerged the Best Student of the Year followed by Shaik Khajipur Azaruddin from Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology in the second place, Ippili Pavani from Vignan Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology in the third position and B. Angeline from St. Joseph’s College for Women, Visakhapatnam in the fourth place.

Chairperson of the AP Women’s Commission Vasireddy Padma, Director, IIT-Tirupati, K. Satyanarayana and Director, IIM-Visakhapatnam M. Chandrasekhar comprised the jury for the Influential Student Award. Former IAS officer D. Chakrapani, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali B. Keerthi and Managing Director and CEO of APMAS T. Chandrasekhar Reddy adjudged the best students for the Community Service Award and former Vice-Chancellor, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, S. Ratna Kumari, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU, Anantapur K. Lal Kishore and founding Director of National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, University of Hyderabad, Pallu Reddanna were the judges for the Best Student of the Year Award.