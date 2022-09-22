APSACS, ECHO India sign MoUs for capacity enhancement, training

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society and ECHO India, a Delhi-based non-profit organisation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

The MoU aims at enhancing the capacities of the healthcare sector in the state through various training programmes toward the goal of universal health coverage.

APSACS Additional Project Director Kameswara Prasad and ECHO India vice president Sandeep Bhalla exchanged the MoUs in the presence of APSACS Project Director and Special Secretary (Health) G.S. Naveen Kumar at the headquarters of Health Department in Mangalagiri.