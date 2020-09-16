A.P.’s tally inching towards 6-lakh mark

Number of recoveries also was close to the five-lakh mark

Andhra Pradesh reported less than 10,000 new infections for the sixth consecutive day with a lesser positivity rate, even as a huge number of samples were tested in the past day.

However, the tally has inched closer to the six-lakh mark. With 8,835 new infections, the tally reached 5,92,760 and the death toll rose to 5,105 with 64 new deaths, as of Wednesday morning, according to the bulletin by the Health Department.

The number of recoveries also was close to the five-lakh mark, as so far 4,97,376 patients, including 10,845 in the past day, have recovered. There are 90,279 persons who are being treated in the State. The recovery rate stands at 83.91% and the death rate was at 0.86%.

The overall positivity rate of the tests conducted so far in the State stands at 12.33 and the positivity rate of the 75,013 tests conducted in the past day was 11.78% which is lowest in the past two months. So far, 48.06 lakh samples were tested. The tests per million ratio also crossed the 90,000-mark at 90,016.

EG tally crosses 80k

As East Godavari reported yet another biggest single-day spike in new infections, its infection tally crossed the 80,000-mark and reached 81,064, which is 13.68% of the State's tally. East Godavari is the only district to share more than 10% of the State's tally and half of its cases were reported in the past month. The death rate in the district stands at 0.58%, lowest in the State with 467 deaths. It reported 1,421 new infections and three new deaths in the past day.

The new infections and deaths in districts are as follows: West Godavari (1,051 and 5), Prakasam (873 and 6), Chittoor (798 and 9), Anantapur (725 and 5), Guntur (685 and 6), Nellore (562 and 7), Vizianagaram (544 and 2), Kadapa (536 and 5), Srikakulam (495 and 5), Kurnool (424 and 4), Krishna (396 and 5), and Visakhapatnam (325 and 2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (81,064), West Godavari (53,571), Kurnool (52,704), Chittoor (51,516), Anantapur (50,813), Guntur (47,330), Nellore (45,512), Visakhapatnam (45,237), Prakasam (38,738), Kadapa (37,688), Srikakulam (33,920), Vizianagaram (29,503), and Krishna (22,269).