A.P.’s Sri Krishnadevaraya University Innovation Council ranked among top 5 in country

November 20, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

The Ministry of Education has ranked the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) of Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) among the top five out of 116 public-affiliating universities and institutions of national importance (IITs, NITs, etc.), Central universities and Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTIs) in India. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry rated the SKU-IIC’s performance as three-star, the highest any institution got in this category, for its support to innovations and startups in the region.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
  3. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  4. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  5. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned

The Ministry, in the presence of Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, released annual performance of 1,823 Institution Innovation Councils for the academic year 2021-22 on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The IIC–SKU aims at building, streamlining and strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus. It would be instrumental in leveraging the potential of science and technology, students’ creative problem-solving, and entrepreneurial mindset, Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US