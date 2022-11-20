A.P.’s Sri Krishnadevaraya University Innovation Council ranked among top 5 in country

November 20, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Ministry of Education has ranked the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) of Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) among the top five out of 116 public-affiliating universities and institutions of national importance (IITs, NITs, etc.), Central universities and Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTIs) in India.

The Ministry rated the SKU-IIC’s performance as three-star, the highest any institution got in this category, for its support to innovations and startups in the region.

The Ministry, in the presence of Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, released annual performance of 1,823 Institution Innovation Councils for the academic year 2021-22 on Friday.

The IIC–SKU aims at building, streamlining and strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus. It would be instrumental in leveraging the potential of science and technology, students’ creative problem-solving, and entrepreneurial mindset, Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy said on Saturday.