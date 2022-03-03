A.P.’s skill partner booked for defrauding woman

A company that has reportedly partnered with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has been booked for defaulting over ₹30 lakh to a woman, who runs the hostel where the trainees were accommodated.

According to the police, Hyderabad-based SynchroServe Global Solutions bagged a project to train unemployed youth in the Jammalamadugu solar project, for which they partnered with Syed Farida Begum, who runs the AB Farida Men’s Hostel at Almaspet in Kadapa town.

The woman was reportedly promised huge dividends for her investment. Believing the words of the company’s four directors, she converted her residence into a hostel block and also met the food and accommodation needs of the 510 trainees for seven months. However, the company reportedly paid only ₹7.19 lakh and defaulted on the remaining amount of ₹30,15,168 payable since March 2019.

With the company’s directors promising to pay the amount in ten days and then going back on their word again, she filed a complaint with the Kadapa Two Town police, who registered a case under Section 420 read with 34 of IPC.