ADVERTISEMENT

A.P.’s Shreeja dairy turns ten years old

July 11, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - TIRUPATI

Started with just 27 members, it has reached the stage of being proudly owned by 1.09 lakh women, all of them cattle-rearing women from the countryside

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned researcher Lakshmi Lingam, Granules India’s Global CHRO Uma Rao, Amara Hospitals Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni, DRDA Project Directors D.M.K. Tulasi (Chittoor), Jyoti (Tirupati), Shreeja Chairperson S. Sridevi and CEO Jayateertha Chary at the company’s tenth anniversary in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Company (SMMPC), the world’s largest women-owned and women-managed dairy that has helped lakhs of women achieve social and economic empowerment, has turned ten years old.

Started with just 27 members, it has reached the stage of being proudly owned by 1.09 lakh women, all of them cattle-rearing women from the countryside.

Chairperson S. Sridevi and Chief Executive Officer Jayateertha Chary announced a bonus of ₹10 crore to the shareholding women, at the tenth anniversary celebrations held here on Monday. “Since its inception, Shreeja has disbursed ₹30 crore as bonus and dividend, along with an impressive ₹3,600 crore towards milk bill payments,” Mr. Chary added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s operations are spread across Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, and it has received an invitation to expand into Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. In recognition of its outstanding achievements, Shreeja has been selected as the implementing agency for a prestigious sex-sorted semen project in Rayalaseema region, under the Rashtriya Gokul Seva Mission, which is all set for launch on August 15.

With 200 milk parlours in the region, the company is planning to set up 600 more parlours in the next three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US