A.P.’s share in marine exports will touch 50%, says Union Minister

Fisheries sector reviving due to effective steps taken by Centre, says L. Murugan

Fisheries sector reviving due to effective steps taken by Centre, says L. Murugan

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, said Andhra Pradesh was a leading exporter of marine products and expressed hope that the State’s share would go up to 50% soon from the present 30%-36%.

Addressing a meeting at Machilipatnam after inspecting the progress of the development work on the Gilakaladindi fishing harbour on Friday, Mr. Murugan said that the fisheries sector was in turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now revived thanks to effective steps taken by the Central government.

He said fisheries was one of the major sectors which has a high potential for growth in exports, and that the Centre was supporting the seaweed culture undertaken by fisherwomen.

Mr. Murugan said the Central government had selected five ports in the country, including Visakhapatnam port, for development works, which would bring them on par with international standards.

Minister for Fisheries Seediri Appala Raju, MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, Commissioner of Fisheries K. Kannababu and Krishna Collector Ranjit Bhasha were present.