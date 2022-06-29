A.P.’s seafood exports exceed ₹20k crore, highest in country

3.24 lakh metric tonnes was shipped to the US, China and EU in 2021-22, according to officials

Andhra Pradesh stood top in the country in seafood exports by shipping 3.24 lakh metric tonnes of shrimp, fish and other items during the 2021-22 financial year. The total exports of seafood from India was about 13,69,264 metric tonnes.

The value of the seafood exports from the State was about ₹20,019 crore, said Marine Products Export Development Authority’s (MPEDA) Andhra Pradesh Joint Director A. Jeyabal.

The contribution of the State in the country’s overall exports was 23.66% in quantity and 34.76% in terms of value, the Joint Director said.

“In 2020-21, India had exported 11,49,510 metric tonnes of seafood worth ₹43,720 crore ($5,956 million). In 2021-22, marine products of about 13,69,264 metric tonnes, valued at ₹57,586 crore ($7.76 billion) were shipped,” Mr. Jeyabal told The Hindu on Wednesday.

According to overseas shipment data, the US continued to be the major importer of Indian seafood, followed by China, the European Union, South-east Asia and Japan as the other major customers.

“From Andhra Pradesh, frozen shrimp, frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried items and other varieties were exported,” the JD said.