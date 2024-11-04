A.P.’s new sports policy likely to offer big hike in incentives for athletes

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu approved Andhra Pradesh’s proposed new sports policy, which is being hailed as one of the most ambitious in India, during a review meeting on it at the Secretariat on November 4, 2024 (Monday). Aimed at establishing Andhra Pradesh as a leading hub for sports, the policy focuses on four core objectives: sports for all, nurturing talent, building a supportive sports ecosystem, and enhancing global visibility.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the new policy surpassed those of other States, featuring enhanced incentives and infrastructure. A key initiative was the increase in the sports quota for government jobs from 2% to 3%, with additional provisions for uniformed services. For Olympians, the State significantly boosted rewards, with gold medallists now eligible for ₹7 crore, silver medallists ₹5 crore, and bronze medallists ₹3 crore, which were ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh and ₹30 lakh respectively, so far.

‘’This is a substantial increase from previous incentives, underscoring Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to recognising athletic excellence,’‘ he added. The medallists at other competitions, including Asian Games, National Games, and Khelo India Games, would also see increased awards under the new policy.

Further, Mr. Naidu announced plans for Amaravati to be developed as a dedicated sports city, with integrated sports complexes to be built in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati, along with new sports schools in Kadapa, Vijayawada, and Vizianagaram — the latter specifically for tribal communities. Additionally, each district would see the establishment of sports development centres at the mandal and village levels to promote traditional games and other sports.

Job guarantee

In addition to infrastructure, the policy includes employment guarantees for Olympic and Asian Games medallists, who will now be offered Group-1 government positions. The Chief Minister remarked that employment security was essential for encouraging young people to pursue sports professionally, emphasising that the State’s natural resources offered a unique environment for sports tourism, including mountain biking, water sports, and trekking.

Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy and SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu attended the meeting, pledging full support for the policy, which is expected to be submitted to the State Cabinet for approval soon.