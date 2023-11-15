HamberMenu
A.P.’s new industrial policy drafted to suit companies owned by Jagan’s close acquaintances, alleges JSP

November 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
ISPL was a dummy company floated by those close to the Chief Minister just about 22 months ago, alleges Nadendla Manohar.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the New Industrial Policy (NIP) brought out by the State government was devised in such a manner as to suit the interests of a few companies owned by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s close acquaintances.

For instance, Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd., (ISPL) to which 5,148 acres was allotted near Ramayapatnam port on lease for ten years, became the owner of the land after the NIP came into effect, he claimed.

Addressing a press conference at the JSP office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Mr. Manohar said all rights on the land have been vested with ISPL. In addition to this, the government has planned to hand over another 3,200 acres to the private company which has the backing of Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited.

The ISPL was a ‘dummy company’ floated by those close to the Chief Minister just about 22 months ago. Incentives were given to it on a large scale by violating the norms, Mr. Manohar claimed.

Lands were allotted to the Krishnapatnam and Ramayapatnam ports in several instalments but that was not the case with ISPL. A total of 8,348 acres were allotted to it in just two tranches. A whole lot of issues ought to be looked into to expose the scandal, Mr. Manohar asserted. 

