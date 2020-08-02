A.P.’s MSME sector selected for national energy study

VIJAYAWADA

02 August 2020 23:03 IST

In a significant move, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has selected MSME sector in Andhra Pradesh at the national level to initiate a unique study of the energy efficiency potential in refractory clusters, to develop a roadmap for Indian refractory sector to become energy and resource efficient.

The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) has been entrusted the task the undertaking a detailed study in the refractory clusters in East and West Godavari districts. This in turn would help to introduce advanced global technologies in energy efficiency in the State at cost-effective basis.

The TERI will undertake detailed energy audits in MSME units and interact closely with stakeholders, including manufacturing units and industry associations in AP, and identify opportunities for energy and resource saving.

“We will conduct energy audit in one district each in three States for glass industry clusters in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and two states for refractory clusters. One district in Jharkhand and two districts in Andhra Pradesh- East and West Godavari, are selected. The findings of the study in AP will be utilized to develop a roadmap for making the refractory sector in the country energy efficient and environment friendly. Apart from these, energy study is contemplated in the Refractory Clusters in Asansol and Solanpur in West Bengal and Katni in Madya Pradesh,” said Milind Deore, Director/BEE speaking on behalf of the Director General of BEE Abhay Bhakre, in a webinar with APSECM, Energy Department, Andhra Pradesh.