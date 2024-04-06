AP’s future will be bright if Chandrababu Naidu returns to power: K. Rammohan Naidu

April 06, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

Srikakulam sitting MP and candidate of the Srikakulam Lok Sabha for the third time Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh would witness rapid progress if the State’s former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu returned to power.

While campaigning with Kuna Ravikumar, the TDP’s candidate for the Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency, in Sarubujjili mandal, he explained TDP’s manifesto to the voters.

Speaking to the media, he said there was a good response for the party’s campaign as people were fed up with the YSRCP rule in the State.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has clear vision about the development of the State. He can create lot of job opportunities by focusing on the construction of Amaravati capital and pave way for speedy industrialisation. The youngsters will have a bright future, if TDP is voted to power,” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu.

Mr. Kuna Ravikumar said that the sitting MLA and Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly has failed to develop Amadalavalasa constituency in the last five years.