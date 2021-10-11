A.P.’s first ‘PM-WANI’ project launched in Kurnool

Public Data Offices to facilitate data service at a cheaper rate

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday launched the first Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) project at Uyyalawada village in Kurnool district.

As part of the project, Public Data Offices (PDOs) will work like Public Call Offices (PCOs) to facilitate users data service at cheaper rates so that every citizen can enjoy Internet facility.

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the project being executed by Tess and Tera Techno Solutions Private Ltd., the first Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) and App provider of A.P., was launched under the brand name ‘Wi-DOT’.

As per the National Digital Communication Plan, the Central government has set a target of setting up millions of Wi-Fi hotspots by 2022 and the PM-WANI scheme will facilitate this.

During the inauguration function, Founder and CEO of Tess and Tera Techno Solutions Private Limited S.V.V. Sanjeeva Kumar said plans were afoot to set up Public Wi-Fi Networks to provide Internet service through Public Data Offices (PDOs) across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “This move will accelerate the proliferation of public broadband services through Wi-Fi networks and it will enable local entrepreneurs such as chaiwalas, kirana stores and eateries to earn additional revenue,” he said.

New app

Mr. Sanjeeva Kumar asked people to download Wi-DOT App to enjoy the benefits of the PM-WANI project. After downloading the App, a user completes the profile after keying in the KYC details and can discover the nearby WANI-compliant SSIDs.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, MLC and Government Whip Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, and Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendranath Reddy were among those present on the occasion.