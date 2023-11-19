HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P.’s first Bharat Gaurav train leaves on Jyothirlinga yatra from Vijayawada

It will cover the destinations in the northern and western parts of the country besides the Statue of Unity

November 19, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers arriving to board the ‘Sapta Jyothirlinga Yatra’ train at the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday.

Passengers arriving to board the ‘Sapta Jyothirlinga Yatra’ train at the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The first Bharat Gaurav Express train from Andhra Pradesh left from the Vijayawada railway station on Jyothirlinga Yatra on Saturday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, IRCTC officers P. Raj Kumar, Kaushik Benarjee and Kishore Satya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu, Station Manager Ravi Prakash and other officials were present.

The ‘Saptha Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’ will cover the Jyotirlinga destinations in the northern and western parts of the country besides the Statue of Unity.

Boarding and de-boarding facility was provided at seven stations en route — Vijayawada (A.P.), Khammam, Kazipet, Secunderabad and Nizamabad (Telangana), and Nanded and Purna (Maharashtra), the DRM said.

‘‘It is a moment of great pride for Vijayawada and a golden opportunity for devotees to visit all the sacred places in one trip,’‘ he said.

He checked the catering arrangements in the pantry car, accommodation and safety measures, and interacted with the passengers on board the tourist train.

He commended the IRCTC for the arrangements, and presented gift hampers to the passengers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / indian railways / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.