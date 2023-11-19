A.P.’s first Bharat Gaurav train leaves on Jyothirlinga yatra from Vijayawada

November 19, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

The first Bharat Gaurav Express train from Andhra Pradesh left from the Vijayawada railway station on Jyothirlinga Yatra on Saturday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, IRCTC officers P. Raj Kumar, Kaushik Benarjee and Kishore Satya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu, Station Manager Ravi Prakash and other officials were present.

The ‘Saptha Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’ will cover the Jyotirlinga destinations in the northern and western parts of the country besides the Statue of Unity.

Boarding and de-boarding facility was provided at seven stations en route — Vijayawada (A.P.), Khammam, Kazipet, Secunderabad and Nizamabad (Telangana), and Nanded and Purna (Maharashtra), the DRM said.

‘‘It is a moment of great pride for Vijayawada and a golden opportunity for devotees to visit all the sacred places in one trip,’‘ he said.

He checked the catering arrangements in the pantry car, accommodation and safety measures, and interacted with the passengers on board the tourist train.

He commended the IRCTC for the arrangements, and presented gift hampers to the passengers.