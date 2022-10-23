A.P.’s Family Physician programme trial run a success, says official

Doctors reached out to over 11,000 patients in two days, says Nivas

Tharun Kumar B 10817
October 23, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial run of the Family Physician programme has been successful with doctors reaching out to over 11,000 patients in two days, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas has said.

The programme was soft-launched on October 21 across the State. In a release on Sunday, Mr. Nivas said that on the first day, 572 government doctors and 82 service doctors of mobile medical units (104 service) took part in the programme from 629 Primary Health Clinics in 653 mandals.

As many as 4,927 outpatient records were generated on the same day as doctors treated patients at the clinics and the houses of the patients, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the second day, 6,578 outpatient records were generated as 572 government doctors and 112 doctors of mobile medical units (104 service) reached out to the people in need of medical consultation, he said.

The doctors visited several bedridden patients and also those who were receiving post-operation care at their homes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Nivas appreciated the contribution of the Collectors, District Medical and Health Officers, doctors, mid-level health providers (MLPHs), staff nurses, ANMs and Asha workers.

Under the Family Physician programme which will be inaugurated formally by Sankranti, doctors at two Primary Health Centres per mandal will be visiting all the villages in a mobile medical unit (MMU) and provide various healthcare and diagnostic services to enhance village-level healthcare.

A total of 10,032 Dr. YSR Village Health Clinics, including the 6,313 existing sub-centres, will be set up for the programme. The trial run will be resumed on October 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app