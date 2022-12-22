A.P.’s energy-efficiency drive wins applause at Delhi meet

December 22, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

While appreciating AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP - SECM)’s contributions to the achievement of India’s climate goals, International Solar Alliance (ISA) Director General Ajay Mathur advocated a three-pronged strategy for all the States to have net zero emissions by the year 2070.

During the release of a book titled ‘‘Energy Efficiency Matters’‘ at India International Centre at New Delhi on Thursday, Mr Ajay Mathur, who is one of its authors, praised SECM for the energy-efficiency drive undertaken by it.

Presenting a copy of the book to SECM CEO A. Chandrasekhara Reddy, Mr. Mathur said the energy-efficiency projects under implementation in India were a global success story, by citing programmes such as Unnat Jyoti Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA), Energy Conservation Building Code, Eco-Niwas Samhitha, Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme and the national LED street lighting programme among others.

He said that the primary idea of the book was to outline the principles of energy efficiency and highlight various practices that could be adopted across appliances, both at the time of purchase and during use, in order to reduce a household’s electricity consumption and energy burden through interior and exterior design of homes. The book addresses some common questions to align the consumers’ understanding of energy efficiency, he observed.

Mr. Mathur congratulated the SECM on winning the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award in the State Designated Agency category in Group-2 (States that consume between 5 and 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent of energy) and receiving it from the President of India.

He lauded A.P.’s efforts in the areas of LED bulb distribution and LED street lighting in urban local bodies, and for evolving an integrated approach to promoting energy efficiency through energy conservation cells.

He stressed on the role of energy efficiency and renewables in mitigating climate change and highlighted the rapid advancements underway through improved business models and advancement in technology and innovations in energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors.

Thanking Mr. Mathur for his guidance and support to SECM, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency has set for A.P. a target to save 6.68 million tons of oil equivalent of energy by 2030 and efforts were being made to achieve that goal.

He also expressed his gratitude to A.P. government’s Energy Secretary K. Vijayanand for enabling the SECM to deliver on its commitments.