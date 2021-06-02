A.P.’s energy demand surges by 8% in May

‘Emphasis on providing uninterrupted power supply, especially to hospitals’

The energy demand in Andhra Pradesh surged by 8% in May on a month-on-month basis due to the increase in Covid cases against a 14% fall at the national level, according to an official release, which said while meeting the demand by various means including procurement from the spot markets, emphasis has been laid on providing uninterrupted power supply, especially to hospitals.

The demand, which was 4,364 million units (MU) in May 2020 reached 4,724 MU in the corresponding month this year. On the other hand, the power utilities have spent about Rs.3,763 crore on new lines and substations, which helped them in bringing down the supply interruptions by 74%.

Besides, the government laid special emphasis on increasing the Renewable Energy (RE) generation capacity. The installed capacity increased to 3,800 MW in 2021 from 3,029 MW in 2018-19.

The government is also working on a plan to set up 33.70 gw of pumped hydro storage projects and ultra mega RE parks aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in the power sector and exporting power to other States.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Energy Secretary N. Srikant exhorted the officials to strive to make the State No.1 in cost-effective power. He sought the cooperation of District Collectors in resolving any issues hampering power supply. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the government gave top priority to power supply and all necessary steps were being taken to achieve the goal.