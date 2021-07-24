Andhra Pradesh

A.P.’s cumulative COVID-19 tally crosses 19.5 lakh-mark

A girl wears a mask and face shield at a shopping mall in Vijayawada on Friday.  

The cumulative tally of COVID infections crossed 19.5 lakh on Friday with 1,747 new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, the virus claimed 14 persons and the death toll increased to 13,223. The cumulative tally reached 19,50,339.

The last 50,000 infections were reported in 20 days at an average of 2,529 infections per day. During the same period, 17.06 lakh samples were tested.

Meanwhile, only 65,920 samples were tested in the past day and their positivity rate was 2.65%. The overall positivity rate of 2.39 crore samples tested so far remain at 8.13%.

The number of recoveries increased to 19,14,177 including 2,365 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate was at 98.15% and the active cases came down to 22,939.

New deaths and cases

Six districts reported no new death in the past day. Chittoor reported four deaths, Guntur reported three deaths, Krishna and Nellore reported two deaths each and East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 293 new infections. It was followed by Nellore (239), East Godavari (234), Prakasam (223), West Godavari (215), Krishna (127), Visakhapatnam (109), Guntur (86), Srikakulam (82), Kadapa (54), Anantapur (45), Vizianagaram (31) and Kurnool (9).

District-wise tallies

District tallies are: East Godavari (2,74,885), Chittoor (2,28,505), West Godavari (1,68,550), Guntur (1,66,806), Anantapur (1,55,870), Visakhapatnam (1,51,583), Nellore (1,32,522), Prakasam (1,27,883), Kurnool (1,23,020), Srikakulam (1,20,199), Kadapa (1,09,537), Krishna (1,06,822) and Vizianagaram (81,262).


