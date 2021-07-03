A.P.’s COVID tally inches close to 19 lakh

VIJAYAWADA

03 July 2021 23:56 IST

Fewer than 500 new cases in all but one district

The State reported 36 new COVID deaths and 2,930 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative tally inched close to 19 lakh at 18,99,748 and the death toll increased to 12,815.

During the past day, 4,346 patients recovered taking the recovery rate and total recoveries to 97.44% and 18,51,062 respectively.

The daily positivity rate of the 90,532 samples tested in the past day was 3.24% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.22 crore samples tested so far was at 8.53%. The number of active cases came down to 35,871.

Advertising

Advertising

New deaths and cases

Chittoor reported six new deaths in the past day while East Godavari reported five deaths. Guntur and Kurnool reported four new deaths each and Kadapa, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported three new deaths.

Krishna, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths eachu and Nellore and Vizianagaram reported one death each in the past day. West Godavari reported no death.

All the districts except East Godavari reported less than 500 new infections. East Godavari reported 591 new infections and it was followed by Chittoor (443), Prakasam (363), West Godavari (338), Guntur (236), Krishna (204), Nellore (185), Kurnool (119), Kadapa (117), Srikakulam (105), Anantapur (100), Visakhapatnam (70) and Vizianagaram (59).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,64,988), Chittoor (2,21,492), Guntur (1,63,085), West Godavari (1,62,934), Anantapur (1,54,328), Visakhapatnam (1,48,981), Nellore (1,28,027), Prakasam (1,22,276), Kurnool (1,22,163), Srikakulam (1,18,821), Kadapa (1,06,928), Krishna (1,02,372) and Vizianagaram (80,458).