A.P.’s COVID tally crosses 5.5 lakh

VIJAYAWADA

12 September 2020 20:58 IST

E. Godavari continues to report the highest single-day spike

Andhra Pradesh’s COVID tally crossed the 5.5-lakh mark on Saturday as 9,901 new infections were reported in the past day. A.P. tested 75,465 samples in a day, the highest so far, and the total tests conducted so far has reached 45.27 lakh.

The tally has reached 5,57,587 and the death toll climbed to 4,846, including the 67 deaths reported in the past day, according to the bulletin by the Health Department.

The number of recoveries also crossed 4.5 lakh mark and reached 4,57,008 with 10,292 new recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate further jumped to 81.96% and the number of active cases came down to 95,733.

The positivity rate of the tests slightly increased to 12.32% and the tests per million ratio is at 84,786. The death rate remains at 0.87% as the number of deaths has come down of late.

E. Godavari most hit

Meanwhile, with 1,398 new infections East Godavari continues to report the highest single-day peak of infections and three districts including it reported more than a thousand new cases. It is followed by Prakasam (1,146), West Godavari (1,069), Chittoor (932), Kadapa (792), Nellore (711), Anantapur (680), Visakhapatnam (584), Vizianagaram (583), Srikakulam (555), Kurnool (505), Guntur (479) and Krishna (467).

Kadapa reported nine new deaths, the highest, and Prakasam and Chittoor reported eight new deaths each. Nellore reported seven, Guntur six, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Krishna reported five new deaths each. West Godavari reported four new deaths, East Godavari and Anantapur reported three new deaths while Vizianagaram and Srikakulam reported two new deaths each.

Recovery rate in Kurnool is highest at 91% and it is followed by Anantapur with 90% recovery rate. Prakasam has the lowest recovery rate at 57% while Vizianagaram has 65%, Srikakulam has 79%. Recovery rate of other districts is between 80% and 87%.