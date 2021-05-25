A.P.’s COVID tally crosses 16 lakh

A health technician collecting samples from a girl for COVID test at a testing centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2021 22:44 IST

At least 3% of 5.34 crore population infected so far

The State’s COVID tally crossed the 16-lakh mark as it reported 15,284 new infections and 106 new deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. So far during the pandemic, at least 3.01% of the State’s 5.34 crore population have been infected with the cumulative tally of confirmed cases reaching 16,09,105.

In the first wave between March 2020 and February 2021 (12 months) over 1.66% of the population got infected, and in the second wave between March 2021 and till date (3 months) over 1.44% got infected and there were nearly two lakh active cases.

In other words, at least 3% of the population has been infected and 0.64% of them succumbed to the virus so far during the pandemic. The death toll stands at 10,328.

Only 72,979 samples were tested in the past day and 20.94% of them turned positive. The daily positivity rate was not less than 20% during the past 17 days and that of the 1.87 crore samples tested so far was 8.58%. The tests per million ratio was at 3.51 lakh and the confirmed cases per million ratio was at 0.30 lakh.

The number of recoveries crossed 14 lakh, with 20,917 recoveries in the past day. So far, 14,00,754 persons recovered from the disease and the recovery rate increased to 87.05%. The active case tally at 1,98,023 was below two lakh after 12 days.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor reported 15 new deaths and was followed by Prakasam and West Godavari which reported 11 and 10 new deaths in the past day.

Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported nine new deaths each while Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported eight new deaths each. Srikakulam reported seven deaths and Guntur and Krishna reported five new deaths each. Kadapa reported one death in the past day.

East Godavari continues to report the highest tally. With 2,663 new infections, it was the only district to report more than two thousand new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (1,970), Visakhapatnam (18,40), West Godavari (1,412), Kurnool (1,387), Anantapur (1,034), Srikakulam (991), Prakasam (978), Guntur (802), Nellore (648), Krishna (568), Vizianagaram (555) and Kadapa (436).

The district tallies and the percent of infections they account for in the State tally were as follows: East Godavari (2.1lakh and 13.1%), Chittoor (1.7 lakh, 11.1%), Gutur (1.4lakh, 8.9%), West Godavari (1.3 lakh, 8%), Nellore (1.1%, 7%), Kurnool (1.1 lakh, 6.8%), Srikakulam (1 lakh, 6.5%), Prakasam (1 lakh, 6.3%), Kadapa (0.9 lakh, 5.6%), Krishna (0.8 lakh, 5.2%) and Vizianagaram (0.7 lakh, 4.4%).