A.P.’s COVID tally crosses 12 lakh with 22,204 new cases

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 22:15 IST

Last one lakh cases reported in the past five days

The State reported 85 new COVID deaths and 22,204 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The cumulative tally crossed 12 lakh and reached 12,06,232 while the death toll reached 8,374. The active cases increased to 1,70,588 and the total recoveries reached 10,27,270 with a recovery rate of 85.16%.

One lakh in 5 days

The last one lakh cases (1.04 lakh) were reported in the past five days during which 5.5 lakh samples were tested, and a positivity rate of 18.67% was registered.

During the past two weeks, over 2.19 lakh cases were reported and 50% of them came from Chittoor, Guntur, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, which were witnessing a rapid surge in the incidence of infections.

In the past day, 1,16,367 samples, the highest so far, were tested and a positivity rate of 19.08% was registered. So far 1.69 crore samples were tested with a positivity rate of 7.12%.

New deaths and cases

Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts reported 11 new deaths each while Anantapur reported 10 new deaths. East Godavari reported nine, Prakasam reported eight, West Godavari reported seven, Chittoor reported six and Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore reported five deaths each. Krishna reported four new deaths while Srikakulam reported three and Kadapa reported one death.

The death toll of Chittoor district crossed 1,000 and reached 1,004. The districts death rate was 0.76. No other district was close to it in death toll as next to it was Krishna with 791 deaths and the highest death rate of 1.19%.

For the first time, 12 districts reported more than a thousand new infections. East Godavari reported 2,344 new infections. It was followed by Anantapur (2,304), Visakhapatnam (2,113), Prakasam (2,001), Kurnool (1,985), Srikakulam (1,982), Guntur (1,972), Chittoor (1,756), West Godavari (1,304), Vizianagaram (1,202), Nellore (1,200), Krishna (1,138) and Kadapa (903).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,52,625), Chittoor (1,30,885), Guntur (1,13,897), West Godavari (1,05,522), Anantapur (91,347), Visakhapatnam (89,113), Nellore (86,986), Kurnool (86,447), Srikakulam (78,955), Prakasam (78,854), Kadapa (67,719), Krishna (66,263) and Vizianagaram (54,724).