A.P.’s brand image is being tarnished by Naidu, alleges Amarnath

May 08, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

Naidu unable to digest industrial growth being achieved in the State, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The brand image of Andhra Pradesh is being tarnished by the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his supporting media by propagating false information, alleged Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath.

At a press conference at the YSR Congress Party central office at Tadepalli on Monday, he said Andhra Pradesh has been developing rapidly under the leadership of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister, during the last four years, created lakhs of employment opportunities in both government and private sectors but the opposition parties were unable to see this, he said.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu was unable to digest the development taking place in the industrial sector and hence launched a false campaign against the State government. 

The Opposition and their supporting media were sparing no effort to defame the government as they wanted Mr. Naidu to become the Chief Minister once again. However, their efforts would go in vain and the TDP would meet with the same fate as in the 2019 general elections, he said.

