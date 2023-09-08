HamberMenu
A.P.’s Attaluru Farmers organisation gets recognition for its contribution to organic sector

The farmers organization has been contributing for the organic agriculture products, informed Mr. Siva Sankar on this occasion, in a statement on Friday. 

September 08, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti receives the Jaivik India Award -2023 on behalf of Attaluru Organic Farmers Organisation for best practices in Organic Farming, in New Delhi on September 7.

Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti receives the Jaivik India Award -2023 on behalf of Attaluru Organic Farmers Organisation for best practices in Organic Farming, in New Delhi on September 7. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti received the best State award given by Jaivik India Award -2023 for the exemplary contribution of Attaluru Palem Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited of Attaluru village in the district in organic sector. 

The farmers organization has been contributing for the organic agriculture products, informed Mr. Siva Sankar on this occasion, in a statement on Friday. 

He said that they got the award in the “Best Farmer Producer Company” category held at India Expo Center & Mart, New Delhi, on September 7.

The Jaivik India Awards, recognized nationwide, celebrates remarkable achievements of natural organic farming initiatives that prioritize sustainability, innovation, and community development, he added. The Attaluru Farmers organization displayed exceptional dedication to natural farming practices, farmer empowerment, and processing of natural and organic produce, making it a deserving recipient of this award. The award was distributed by Bablu Ganguly, Director IFOAM, Switzerland, Manoj Menon, Executive Director, ICCOA and others, he added.

