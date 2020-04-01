April’s power bill is the same as March: SPDCL

Due to the inability of the field workers to make door-to-door visits to distribute the power bills following the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has announced to replicate the March month’s bill for April for all LT consumers.

Discom Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao has announced that in the interest of the consumers’ health and hygiene, the bills for April 2020 will be despatched in the form of SMS over their mobile number by April 4, and the amount will be the same as charged for March 2020.

However, the LT aqua and HT connections will have to pay the actual amount, he added.

The amount could be paid before April 18 without any fine, and instructions to this effect have been given to the Superintending Engineers of the five districts.

Mr. Rao appreciated the discom staff for providing quality power continuously for the consumers, notwithstanding the restrictions in the form of the lockdown.