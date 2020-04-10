Andhra Pradesh

April power bill to be the same as March for all LT consumers

APERC agrees to the requests made by three Discoms

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has agreed to the request made by the Discoms to issue the electricity bills in April provisionally, as per the bill generated in March (for February consumption) for all low tension (LT) consumers.

In a statement on Friday, the APERC said the APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL had requested that they were unable to deploy meter readers to take the readings of the LT consumers as stipulated in the regulations due to the lockdown imposed to check the COVID-19 pandemic.

APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy held talks with the members of the Commission T. Rama Singh and P. Rajagopal Reddy and gave permission to issue the bill in April provisionally as per the bill generated in March, keeping the the extraordinary situation in view. The Commission made it clear that the acceptance is, however, subject to further orders that may be passed after the restoration of normalcy.

