‘Apricot Delight’ the most ordered dessert in Vijayawada: Swiggy Report

December 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Apricot Delight’ and ‘Chicken Dum Biryani’ are the most ordered dessert and dish respectively in Vijayawada, revealed a report released by Swiggy.

The report ‘How India Swiggy’d-2023’, the data for which was collected between January 1 and November 15, indicates the top trends in food choices in the city. As per the report, a customer from the city placed a single order worth ₹15,399.

The top five most-ordered dishes in the city were Chicken Dum Biryani, Idly, Chicken Fried Rice, Plain Dosa and Chicken Fry Biryani.

In terms of desserts, Vijayawada is the only city in the country where Apricot Delight was ordered the most. It is followed by Choco Lava, Cashew Burfi, Rasmalai, and Badam milk. In the Snacks category, the most ordered were Hot and Crispy Chicken, Mysore Bajji and Poori with Potato Masala.

