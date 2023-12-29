GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Apricot Delight’ the most ordered dessert in Vijayawada: Swiggy Report

December 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Apricot Delight’ and ‘Chicken Dum Biryani’ are the most ordered dessert and dish respectively in Vijayawada, revealed a report released by Swiggy.

The report ‘How India Swiggy’d-2023’, the data for which was collected between January 1 and November 15, indicates the top trends in food choices in the city. As per the report, a customer from the city placed a single order worth ₹15,399.

The top five most-ordered dishes in the city were Chicken Dum Biryani, Idly, Chicken Fried Rice, Plain Dosa and Chicken Fry Biryani.

In terms of desserts, Vijayawada is the only city in the country where Apricot Delight was ordered the most. It is followed by Choco Lava, Cashew Burfi, Rasmalai, and Badam milk. In the Snacks category, the most ordered were Hot and Crispy Chicken, Mysore Bajji and Poori with Potato Masala.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / snacks & short-eats / food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.