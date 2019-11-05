APRCET sees 16,885 applicants

A total of 16,885 candidates have registered for APRCET-2019, which is scheduled to be held from November 8 to 11 in 14 centres across 10 cities, including Hyderabad.

The exam is being conducted by Andhra University for the second time in a row.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said that the examination will be held for 70 subjects for admission into M.Phil and Ph.D, in the 14 State universities.

Leading in the number of registrations is Visakhapatnam with 3,617 candidates, followed by Guntur with 2,312 candidates.

Among the subjects, computer science engineering leads with 1,773 applications, followed by ECE with 1,392. There were 1,056 applications for mechanical engineering and 1,002 for English.

The examination, comprising 180 marks, is divided into two parts — A and B. While Part A is common for all, Part B will address specific subjects.

‘Be on time’

The qualifying marks is 50% for open category and 45% for SC/CT/BC and PWD candidates. For interview, 20 marks have been reserved.

Prof. Prasada Reddy said that in the morning session, the examination will begin at 9.30 a.m. and in the afternoon it will begin at 2.30 pm. “Students will have to report at the exam centre at least one hour before the start of the exam as they have to undergo a biometric registration process at the centre. Even if a candidate is late by one minute, he or she will not be allowed into the examination hall,” he said.

Authorities informed the media that a sufficient number of computers have been kept ready at the centres and adequate biometric counters will also be placed.

Affiliated colleges

For the first time, AU will be allowing the teachers in its affiliated government colleges in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, who have Ph.D degrees, to admit research scholars.

So far, we have received about 150 applications, but this is open only to AU-affiliated colleges. Each guide can take a maximum of six scholars, as per UGC norms, said Prof. Reddy.

Primary key

The primary key will be uploaded to the website on November 13, and any objections will be allowed till noon on November 15. For more details, visit www.andhrauniversity.edu. in.