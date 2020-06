TIRUPATI

14 June 2020 00:03 IST

Sri Venkateswara University’s Director of Admissions M. Venkateswarlu has announced that the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET-2019) for conducting counselling/admission from June 17 to 25 stands indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. The new dates will be announced later.

