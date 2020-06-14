Andhra Pradesh

APRCET postponed

Sri Venkateswara University’s Director of Admissions M. Venkateswarlu has announced that the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET-2019) for conducting counselling/admission from June 17 to 25 stands indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. The new dates will be announced later.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 12:05:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/aprcet-postponed/article31823944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY