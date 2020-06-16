APRCET-2019 merit lists released

The merit order lists (subject-wise) of Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET-2019) qualified candidates were released by the Andhra University Registrar here on Tuesday.

The merit lists pertain to qualified candidates, seeking admission into research programmes of AU, who had attended viva-voce/interview and certificate verification between February 3 and 20. The process was delayed due to the lockdown, according to D.A. Naidu, Director, Directorate of Admissions, AU. All the candidates are informed to visit the website: www.audoa.in and view the results. Admissions will be conducted, following the rule of reservation, by obtaining the web options online from the APRCET-2019 rank holders. The website is kept open to exercise web options from June 25 to 27.

‘Upload certificates’

Candidates, who have qualified in GATE/GPAT on or before October 31, 2019, in engineering and pharmacy, and wish to join research programmes of Andhra University, should also register online on www.audoa.in and upload their certificates between June 16 and 20. They can also exercise their web options from June 25 to 27. Vacancy position and other details can also be seen on the website.