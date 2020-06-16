APRCET-2019 merit lists released

The merit order lists (subject-wise) of Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET-2019) qualified candidates were released by the Andhra University Registrar here on Tuesday.
The merit lists pertain to qualified candidates, seeking admission into research programmes of AU, who had attended viva-voce/interview and certificate verification between February 3 and 20. The process was delayed due to the lockdown, according to D.A. Naidu, Director, Directorate of Admissions, AU. All the candidates are informed to visit the website: www.audoa.in and view the results. Admissions will be conducted, following the rule of reservation, by obtaining the web options online from the APRCET-2019 rank holders. The website is kept open to exercise web options from June 25 to 27.
‘Upload certificates’
Candidates, who have qualified in GATE/GPAT on or before October 31, 2019, in engineering and pharmacy, and wish to join research programmes of Andhra University, should also register online on www.audoa.in and upload their certificates between June 16 and 20. They can also exercise their web options from June 25 to 27. Vacancy position and other details can also be seen on the website.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath