Appughar reports 13 coronavirus cases in a single day

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2020 23:29 IST

The area might see a spurt in cases soon, fear officials

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 328. Out of the 15 new cases, 13 cases are from Appughar area alone, while among the remaining two cases, one is an air traveller and the other a train traveller.

Meanwhile, 21 persons who were being treated in hospitals have been discharged. The total number of discharges rose to 165, while the number of active cases as on Wednesday is 163.

Appughar in Zone II became the new containment zone in the district after a person who runs a tea stall, along with two of his family members, tested positive recently. Now, 13 more persons from the same locality tested positive, taking the total count to 16. The Health Department has sent ANMs and other staff to conduct a survey and find symptomatic cases. People from the neighbouring localities have barred the entry of people from the containment zone and other places by barricading the entry points.

According to a senior official from the Health Department, the case of Appughar seems like another Dandu Bazaar, which witnessed an outbreak in May. A very high population density in the area, where people live in congested lanes, could have led to the outbreak here, the official said, adding that it is feared that the area might see more cases in the coming days.

According to MVP police station Inspector Ch. Shanmukha Rao, as the number of cases in the cluster is on the rise, the containment zone which was spread over 150 m has now been extended to 500 m. A few localities on Beach Road will also come under the zone, he said.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V Sudhakar, with the addition of new clusters at ITI junction, Malkapuram (Palli Veedhi), Official Colony, Kirlampudi Layout and Nathavaram, the total number of active clusters will be 46. He also said that there are 19 active clusters and six dormant clusters. Twenty-five clusters have already been de-notified, he said.