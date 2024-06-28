APPTA urges Lokesh to revoke primary school merger policy of previous govt.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) on June 28 (Friday) urged the State government to revoke G.O. 117 pertaining to merger of Classes III to V in primary schools with high schools across Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh, APPTA State president Ganapathi Rao and general secretary Prakash Rao said the merger policy had resulted in a decline in enrolments at government-run schools. Because of the merger, primary schools were left with only Classes I and II and the number of teachers also fell to just one or two. This led to the migration of a large number of children from government schools to private institutions, they said.

The past government’s decision to extend the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme benefits to children studying at private schools also contributed to the depleting student strength in government schools, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APPTA leaders said private school managements lured parents to admit their wards at their institutions offering them the provision of paying the fees later when they receive money from the government under the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme.

The leaders urged the Minister to look into the issue and announce de-merger of the schools to bring back children to the government institutions.

Stating that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government extended the ‘Amma Vodi’ benefits to children studying in private schools with the sole aim of gaining political mileage, they said it was proven beyond any doubt that such decisions do not benefit anyone and urged the Minister to confine implementation of the scheme only to government-run schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.