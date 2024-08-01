GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APPSC urged to reduce cut-off mark for Deputy Education Officer exam

Published - August 01, 2024 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Many candidates could not focus on preparation for the exam owing to election duty, says Krishna and Guntur Graduates’ Constituency MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has been urged to bring down the cut-off mark to 25 for the main examination for the Deputy Education Officer posts.

In a representation made to the APPSC on August 1 (Thursday), Krishna and Guntur Graduates’ Constituency MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao pointed out that the government released a notification for 38 Deputy Education Officer posts after a gap of 17 years. The screening (preliminary) test for the posts was conducted on May 25 and the result was announced on June 27. Nearly 18,000 candidates appeared for the examination.

Following requests made by the candidates and others, the Commission selected candidates for the main examination in 1:100 ratio.

The MLC said as the general elections were held around the same time, many teachers could not focus on the preparation for the examination due to election duties. He urged the Commission to consider the candidates’ plea to reduce the cut-off mark to 25.

