APPSC to issue fresh notification for tests

The exams were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to withdraw the notification pertaining to the departmental tests for May 2020, which were scheduled to be held from August 25, but postponed due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the commission secretary said a fresh notification would be released.

The decision was taken in response to the requests by candidates who have failed to apply previously for the tests due to fear of the pandemic that was supposed to be at peak in August. Candidates, who had applied, also requested for options of choosing the nearest centre owing to the curbs on transport in the wake of the pandemic.

The commission official said that candidates who had already applied, need not do it again for the same paper codes. However, they need to choose three district centre options before the fresh notification is issued.

List declared

Meanwhile, the APPSC has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II in the A.P. Director of Works and accounts department (general). The list is available on the website https://psc.ap.gov.in and it has been on the notice boards of the APPSC office.