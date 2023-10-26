HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APPSC to implement 4% quota for persons with benchmark disabilities

October 26, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In adherence to G.O. Ms. No. 77 issued on August 2, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will implement 4 per cent horizontal reservation in appointments and promotions in every government establishment for persons with benchmark disabilities.

In a statement on Thursday (October 26), the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said of this 4% reservation, 1% each will be reserved for each of the following categories from the year 2023-24: blindness and low vision; deaf and hard of hearing; locomotor disability including cerebral palsy; leprosy-cured dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness; multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness in the posts identified for each disability.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the Commission was initiating measures to implement the government order. He said candidates aspiring for appointment under this quota and those who have already registered their bio-data particulars with the Commission in One-Time Profile Registration (OTPR) should update their status of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The eligible candidates should log into the commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in, with his/her registered OTPR number and update the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities particulars before applying for the posts.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / civil and public service

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.