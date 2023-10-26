APPSC to implement 4% quota for persons with benchmark disabilities

October 26, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In adherence to G.O. Ms. No. 77 issued on August 2, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will implement 4 per cent horizontal reservation in appointments and promotions in every government establishment for persons with benchmark disabilities.

In a statement on Thursday (October 26), the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said of this 4% reservation, 1% each will be reserved for each of the following categories from the year 2023-24: blindness and low vision; deaf and hard of hearing; locomotor disability including cerebral palsy; leprosy-cured dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness; multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness in the posts identified for each disability.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the Commission was initiating measures to implement the government order. He said candidates aspiring for appointment under this quota and those who have already registered their bio-data particulars with the Commission in One-Time Profile Registration (OTPR) should update their status of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The eligible candidates should log into the commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in, with his/her registered OTPR number and update the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities particulars before applying for the posts.