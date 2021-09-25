APPSC to implement 10% EWS quota

VIJAYAWADA

25 September 2021 01:25 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will implement 10% reservation for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in appointments in initial posts and services under the State government based on the decision taken by the government on the quota through G.O. 73 issued last year.

In a statement on Friday, APPSC Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said candidates in the 18-47 age group were eligible for applying for the posts.

The APPSC would soon issue notifications to fill the posts earmarked for the EWS candidates. The eligible candidates and those who had already registered their bio data with the Commission in the One Time Profile Registration (OTPR), should update their status of EWS before applying for the posts on the website https://psc.ap.gov.in, he said.

The Commission, meanwhile, issued three notifications to fill the posts of Medical Officer in the Ayush Department. Eligible candidates can apply in the online mode from October 4 to 25.

There are 72 vacant posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda), 53 Medical Officer (Homeo) and 26 Medical Officer (Unani) in the Ayush Department.

Mr. Anjaneyulu said notifications for other services would be released in a phased manner.