APPSC to conduct test for lecturer posts on January 4, 2024

November 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has said that the written examination (computer-based test) for the post of lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (engineering and non-engineering) in A.P. Technical Education Service (General recruitment for filling up of disabled vacancies) is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2024 in the undivided 13 districts in the State.

In a statement on November 14 (Tuesday), APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said that Paper-I (general studies and mental ability) would be conducted in the forenoon session from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon, while Paper-II (concerned subject) would be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hall tickets will be available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in well in advance, he said.

