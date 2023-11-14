HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APPSC to conduct test for lecturer posts on January 4, 2024

November 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has said that the written examination (computer-based test) for the post of lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (engineering and non-engineering) in A.P. Technical Education Service (General recruitment for filling up of disabled vacancies) is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2024 in the undivided 13 districts in the State.

In a statement on November 14 (Tuesday), APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said that Paper-I (general studies and mental ability) would be conducted in the forenoon session from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon, while Paper-II (concerned subject) would be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hall tickets will be available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in well in advance, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.