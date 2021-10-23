APPSC to conduct CPT from Oct. 28

VIJAYAWADA

23 October 2021 00:53 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) from October 28 to 30 for certain employees of village/ward secretariat, i.e. Panchayat Secretary Grade-V in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Village Revenue Officer Grade-II and VRO Grade-I in Revenue Department, and employees who are appointed on compassionate grounds in all HoDs/Directorates/AP Secretariat after May 12, 2014 and Compassionate VROs/in service VRA.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission secretary said those who applied for the CPT may download their hall tickets from October 22 from the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

