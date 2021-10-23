Andhra Pradesh

APPSC to conduct CPT from Oct. 28

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) from October 28 to 30 for certain employees of village/ward secretariat, i.e. Panchayat Secretary Grade-V in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Village Revenue Officer Grade-II and VRO Grade-I in Revenue Department, and employees who are appointed on compassionate grounds in all HoDs/Directorates/AP Secretariat after May 12, 2014 and Compassionate VROs/in service VRA.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission secretary said those who applied for the CPT may download their hall tickets from October 22 from the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.


