APPSC to charge ₹100 per objection raised against question, answer keys

December 24, 2022 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) have said that in view of an increasing number of candidates filing “frivolous and non-serious” objections against the question and answer keys to objective type paper for recruitment examination (Screening / CBT) conducted by the commission, they have decided to include a condition in all the relevant notifications that apply to all the examinations to be held hereafter.

In a statement, commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said such objections, running into thousands, were causing delay in processing recruitments.

Thus, the commission would issue the following addendum asking the candidates to pay for the objections raised.

It would read: “The candidate shall pay ₹100 per objection raised by him / her against question / answer key with the stipulated time and procedure. In case of genuine objections, which are sustained in the final analysis, the amount will be reimbursed to the candidate.”

Re-exam on December 31

The commission informed that re-examination of the Accounts Test for employees of local bodies, Paper-I (With Books), of November 2022 session would now be held on December 31 in (erstwhile) 13 district centres of the State.

The candidates can download their hall-tickets from the commission website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — from December 26 till December 31.