Andhra Pradesh

APPSC to call candidates for interviews

In accordance with the High Court orders, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to call 14 candidates for the oral test (interviews) scheduled to be held on April 15, for the post of lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in AP Collegiate Education Service.

The relevant documents including the call letter (memo), check-list, attestation form, non-creamy layer certificate and deformity certificate (if required) for provisionally qualified candidates are available on the Commission's website https://www.psc.ap.gov.in.

