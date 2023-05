May 30, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the details of the provisionally selected candidate for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P. Horticulture Service (General/Limited Recruitment).

The list is also displayed on the Commission’s notice board, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

