APPSC revises exam dates

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has revised the main examination dates of Group-I services and gazetted posts on administrative grounds.

A statement released by the Commission’s secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said the Group-I services exams that were scheduled from February 4 to 16 will now be conducted from April 7 to April 19 in seven sessions. The exams for gazetted posts, earlier scheduled from April 15 to April 18 will now be conducted from May 10 to May 13.

Applications invited

The Commission has also called for applications from boys in Andhra Pradesh for admission in Class-VIII in RIMC, Dehradun for the academic term commencing in January 2021.

The entrance exam will be conducted on June 1 and 2 (Monday and Tuesday) in Vijayawada. The last date for receipt of applications is March 31.

A detailed information is available on the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in