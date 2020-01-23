APPSC revises exam dates

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has revised the main examination dates of Group-I services and gazetted posts on administrative grounds.
A statement released by the Commission’s secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said the Group-I services exams that were scheduled from February 4 to 16 will now be conducted from April 7 to April 19 in seven sessions. The exams for gazetted posts, earlier scheduled from April 15 to April 18 will now be conducted from May 10 to May 13.
Applications invited
The Commission has also called for applications from boys in Andhra Pradesh for admission in Class-VIII in RIMC, Dehradun for the academic term commencing in January 2021.
The entrance exam will be conducted on June 1 and 2 (Monday and Tuesday) in Vijayawada. The last date for receipt of applications is March 31.
A detailed information is available on the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.