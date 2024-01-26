GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APPSC revised syllabus available on website

January 26, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has revised the scheme and syllabus for recruitment to the post of Assistant Environmental Engineers in A.P. Pollution Control Board and has accordingly issued a corrigendum to the notification issued on December 26, 2023.

In a statement, the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said certain objections were received with regard to Paper-III i.e. Environmental Science & Technology from candidates/applicants. An expert committee was constituted to look into the contentions of the candidates and based on the findings of the expert committee, the syllabus was revised, he said, adding that the details were available on the Commission website.

He said eligible candidates can apply online through the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in from January 30 to February 19, 2024 up to 11.59 midnight.

