December 14, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has cancelled the Accounts Test for the employees of Local Bodies, Paper-I (With books), held on December 11 due to administrative reasons. In a statement on Wednesday, Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said the test would be re-conducted on December 31 in the forenoon session. The hall tickets with fresh test centres would be hosted in advance for downloading, he added.