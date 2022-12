December 01, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the list of candidates provisionally selected under the sports quota and the consequential vacancy falling under Group-I services recruitment. In a statement, APPSC Secretary H. Arun Kumar said the list was available on the commission’s website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — and on the office notice board.